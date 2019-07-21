NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! President Biden’s multiple gaffes in discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine evoke similar missteps during his botched military withdrawal from Afghanistan, where hundreds of Americans and Afghan allies remain stranded. Biden wrapped up his four-day trip to Europe on Saturday after making a series of misstatements about the situation in Ukraine that warranted cleaning up by the White House and members of the administration. WHITE HOUSE WALKS BACK MULTIPLE BIDEN REMARKS DURING EUROPE TRIP ON PUTIN, CHEMICAL WEAPONS, TROOPS During a press conference Thursday at a NATO summit in Brussels,