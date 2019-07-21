Biden’s stumbles in discussing Ukraine invasion evoke missteps during botched Afghanistan withdrawal
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! President Biden’s multiple gaffes in discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine evoke similar missteps during his botched military withdrawal from Afghanistan, where hundreds of Americans and Afghan allies remain stranded. Biden wrapped up his four-day trip to Europe on Saturday after making a series of misstatements about the situation in Ukraine that warranted cleaning up by the White House and members of the administration. WHITE HOUSE WALKS BACK MULTIPLE BIDEN REMARKS DURING EUROPE TRIP ON PUTIN, CHEMICAL WEAPONS, TROOPS During a press conference Thursday at a NATO summit in Brussels,
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Biden’s stumbles in discussing Ukraine invasion evoke missteps during botched Afghanistan withdrawal
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! President Biden’s multiple gaffes in discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine evoke similar missteps during his botched military withdrawal from Afghanistan, where hundredsMore
Scandals are piling up around Hunter Biden and the media is not interested in the slightest. The major networks have not even mentioned Hunter’s name in months. Do you think theyMore
Kamala Harris lays out Biden admin’s solution to high gas prices and offers some words of encouragement for struggling Americans
When Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President of the United States, we were well aware that if he won, we’d be dealing with a rambling mess prone to extended fitsMore
(John Hinderaker) Ketanji Jackson isn’t the only one who can’t tell you what a woman is. Sir Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s Labour Party, apparently wouldn’t know a woman if heMore
The scenario is familiar. A presidential election ends with uncertain results. Millions are convinced the election has been stolen. Congress steps in to reassure the nation, picks a president, and opensMore
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First Twitter locked The Babylon Bee for making a joke about Rachel Levine being the M A N of the year. Then they locked their Editor-In-Chief, Kyle Mann, for making aMore
President Trump Monday evening said he hit a hole-in-one at his Florida golf course on Saturday while playing with “legendary golfer” Ernie Els and others. “Look, it’s there,” Trump said asMore
Women clear debris from a school that was shelled by Russian forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 27, 2022. (Thomas Peter / Reuters) You may have “reached out” to people in aMore
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! President Biden appeared to contradict a previous statement from the White House claiming he was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia when heMore